Tata Motors launches new Nexon trim priced at Rs 9.75 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:44 IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday launched a new variant of its compact SUV Nexon with price starting at Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant, XM+(S), is placed between the XM (S) and the XZ+ trims, and comes with various additional features like electric sunroof, seven-inch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, among others.

''The upward trajectory of Nexon sales in the country is backed by its immense popularity, recognition and our promise to deliver the best to the customers,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said in a statement.

With more than 3.5 lakh units on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the leading SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flag bearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, he added.

''Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+(S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showroom,'' Amba said.

The Nexon range comprises 62 variants across petrol and diesel versions, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer needs, according to the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

