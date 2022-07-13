US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures tumble after hot inflation data

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data in June sparked fears that aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve will push the economy into a recession.

At 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 184 points, or 0.59%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 45.75 points or 1.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 188.75 points, or 1.6%.

