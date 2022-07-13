Left Menu

Pioneer Investment Fund sells Zydus Wellness shares worth Rs 124 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:40 IST
Pioneer Investment Fund on Wednesday offloaded 8.07 lakh shares of consumer wellness company Zydus Wellness Ltd for Rs 124 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Pioneer Investment Fund sold 8,07,322 shares amounting to 1.27 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,540.21, valuing the transaction size at Rs 124 crore.

Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund picked up 9,36,218 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,540 per scrip.

Shares of Zydus Wellness closed 0.61 per cent lower at Rs 1,560.15 on NSE.

Separately, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 31 lakh shares of engineering consultancy firm RITES Ltd worth Rs 73.28 crore through an open market transaction on NSE.

As per the bulk deal data, HDFC Mutual Fund offloaded 31,18,101 shares at an average price of Rs 235 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 73 crore.

On the BSE, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 19 lakh shares of RITES Ltd for Rs 45.24 crore.

Bulk deal data available with BSE showed that HDFC Mutual Fund disposed of 19,25,000 shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 235 apiece. This took the transaction value to Rs 45 crore.

Shares of RITES gained 1.32 per cent to close at Rs 234.95 apiece on NSE and rose 1.29 per cent to Rs 234.95 apiece on BSE.

