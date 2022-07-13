Four Pakistani nationals repatriated

Four Pakistani nationals were repatriated to their country after their release from different jails, said an official on Wednesday. They crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border land route on the basis of an emergency travel certificate' issued by the Delhi-based Pakistan High Commission. Among the four released, two had undergone three-year imprisonment, while one fifteen years and other seven years. Ali Hasan, (19), a resident of Lahore, had entered India through the India-Pakistan border falling in Amritsar sector. He was nabbed without any travel documents.

On being arrested, he underwent three-year imprisonment in the central jail of Amritsar. Mohhamed Nawaz, (38), who is also a resident of Lahore, had entered India through the Dera Baba Nanak sector without a passport and visa.

On being arrested, he was sent to jail for three years in a Gurdaspur prison. Shah Nawaz, (70), had arrived in India by air at the Delhi airport in 2007. He was arrested because of improper travel documentation when he went to Jaipur. After being arrested, he spent 15 years in prison. Khuda Bhai, (70), was arrested when entered India through the Gujarat border in 2015. He spent seven years in prison.

