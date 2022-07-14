Minda Corp forays into helmet segment

Auto components maker Minda Corporation Ltd on Thursday announced its foray into consumer space with the launch of helmets for two-wheeler riders.

The company, which is the flagship firm of the Spark Minda Group, launched 17 helmet models with 145 variants in the Indian retail market, Minda Corporation Ltd (MCL) said in a regulatory filing.

In the next few years, the company plans to add over 200 distributors and open exclusive 'Spark Minda' branded outlets across the country for the helmets, which will be available across three customer segments -- economy (Knight series), mid (Garrison series) and premium (Armored series) categories, it added.

''Our foray into the consumer business category will not only make us a part of this iconic growth story of the country but also reinforce our commitment to provide the highest standards of safety for two-wheeler riders across the country,'' MCL Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda said.

MCL CEO, Aftermarket Division, Neeraj Sharan said, ''Going forward, the company plans to expand the merchandise portfolio by launching a range of new products and have the largest range of fibre parts for our two-wheeler riders in the country''. The company has launched 1,500 fibre parts (plastic-moulded, painted components for two-wheelers) to meet the growing demand of two-wheeler riders across the country. This number is targeted to increase to 2,400 in the next two years, the company said.

The aftermarket division at Spark Minda currently has a network of over 500 distributors with more than 12,000 retailers across India with 12 product lines, including locks, wiring harness, instruments, auto electrical components (starter motor), wiper, cable, filter, lubricant, brake shoe, clutch plate and bearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)