KOLKATA TEA AUCTION REPORT

The demand for different categories of teas was slightly lower during Sale 28 held on July 12 and 13, 2022.

According to Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) officials, the total offerings were 1,31,887 packages, comprising 63,580 packages of CTC, 41,886 packages of Orthodox, 3,842 packages of Darjeeling leaf, and 22,579 packages of Dust teas.

There was weak demand for this week's CTC offerings. A total of 14,49,960 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 230.00 per kg. Around 44.62 percent of the total quantity was sold at above Rs 250 per kg.

Liquoring Assam was irregular. Mediums saw better inquiries. Few Catchers and Dooars were sold at last levels. Western India operated on liquoring sorts. Hindustan Unilever and TCPL (Tata Consumer Products Ltd) saw better inquiries. Exporters remained active on Bolder broken and fannings.

Orthodox teas also witnessed slightly lower demand, which was 9,36,370 kg during the sale. The average price remained at Rs 356.74 per kg. About 83.61 percent of the total quantity was sold at higher rates. The whole leaf and broken was sold at irregularly lower levels. The remainder followed a similar trend. Browner secondaries were sold lower than last with some withdrawals. The Middle East and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) showed good support.

Weaker demand was marked for this week's Darjeeling leaf. A total of 37,777 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 469.19 per kg. Around 39.75 percent of the total quantity was sold at above Rs 500 per kg. Second flush teas on offer were firm to occasionally dearer. Reprinted teas were sold in line with quality. Local support was good and exporters were also active.

Dust teas followed a similar trend, and the total demand was 6,47,407 kg at an average price of Rs 252.34 per kg. More than 50 percent was sold at above Rs 250 per kg. Liquoring Assam witnessed some competition. Mediums were irregular, while the remainder followed a similar trend. Western India marked good support and Hindustan Unilever was active for Dust grade.

