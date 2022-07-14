Left Menu

Vedanta partners with IIT Madras-incubated startup for AI-enabled safety monitoring at workplaces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:09 IST
Vedanta partners with IIT Madras-incubated startup for AI-enabled safety monitoring at workplaces
Metal and mining firm Vedanta on Thursday said it has partnered with an IIT Madras-incubated startup to deploy AI-enabled safety monitoring system across all its business units.

The collaboration is in line with Vedanta's commitment to zero harm through AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled safety monitoring of workplaces, which is a primary initiative in its digital transformation roadmap.

''Vedanta...has teamed up with Detect Technologies...to implement AI-based safety incident detection by deploying T-Pulse HSSE monitoring system across all Vedanta business units,'' the company said in a statement.

The module will be implemented to find unsafe acts and conditions under various categories such as job safety and vehicle safety, among others.

''This partnership will further augment Vedanta's capabilities on technology-led safety enablement..,'' Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

