Vedanta partners with IIT Madras-incubated startup for AI-enabled safety monitoring at workplaces

Metal and mining firm Vedanta on Thursday said it has partnered with an IIT Madras-incubated startup to deploy AI-enabled safety monitoring system across all its business units.

The collaboration is in line with Vedanta's commitment to zero harm through AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled safety monitoring of workplaces, which is a primary initiative in its digital transformation roadmap.

''Vedanta...has teamed up with Detect Technologies...to implement AI-based safety incident detection by deploying T-Pulse HSSE monitoring system across all Vedanta business units,'' the company said in a statement.

The module will be implemented to find unsafe acts and conditions under various categories such as job safety and vehicle safety, among others.

''This partnership will further augment Vedanta's capabilities on technology-led safety enablement..,'' Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

