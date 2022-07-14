Kremlin says work still to be done on EU Kaliningrad transit deal
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:15 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Thursday there was still work to be done over a European Union ban on the transit of sanctioned goods to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.
Brussels said earlier this week the transit ban only affected road, not rail, transit, and Lithuania should therefore allow Russia to ship sanctioned goods like concrete, wood and alcohol across EU territory to its Kaliningrad exclave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine conflict affects China's BRI projects in Central and Eastern European countries
New alliance gives 10 European tour players PGA Tour cards
European stocks fall as recession fears overshadow China reopening cheer
European stocks lose ground after three-day rally on recession fears
Golf-European LIV golfers still have Ryder Cup aspirations