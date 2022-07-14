KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

A downward trend was seen in demand for all categories of teas during Sale-28, held on July 12 and 13, an official said on Thursday.

CTC, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas witnessed a fall in demand in the last two sales. Now, Orthodox leaf saw a weak demand. A total of 14,49,960 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 230.00 per kg during Sale-28 as compared to 17,48,935 kg sold at an average price of Rs 241.02 per kg during Sale-27, the official of the Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) said.

Accordingly, 37,777 kg of Darjeeling leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 469.19 per kg as compared to 43,662 kg at Rs 473.56 per kg in the last auction. Demand for Dust grade fell to 6,47,407 kg from 7,46,131 kg, and the average price declined to Rs 252.34 from Rs 265.24 per kg, the official said.

Orthodox leaf failed to maintain its previous uptrend and witnessed a reduced demand of 9,36,370 kg, as compared to 9,76,426 kg. The average price also declined to Rs 356.74 from Rs 366.85 per kg. Thus, the demand in all categories and average price level followed same direction.

A total of 148 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-28 whereas there were 157 buyers in Sale-27, he said.

In case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling, and Dust teas, the number of buyers was 117, 68 and 66, respectively. During Sale-27, 85 buyers purchased Orthodox, 67 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 73 purchased Dust teas.PTI SAM SAM SOM SOM

