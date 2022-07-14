Left Menu

10 rescued as fire breaks out in hotel in central Delhi

Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhis Paharganj area early Thursday morning, officials said. Ten people were evacuated safely from second and third floors, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area early Thursday morning, officials said. They said a call about a blaze at 'Roma Delux' hotel in Paharganj was received around 4.24 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in a room on the second floor of the building. Ten people were evacuated safely from the second and third floors, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident. Those rescued have been identified as Aditya (19), Sanskriti (19), Subham Kumar (26), Pardeep (62), Bina Devi (58), Shweta (31), Vihan (3), Arjun (21), Nitesh (22) and Patrik (21), fire officials said. Ritik Kapoor, the owner of the hotel, said that the incident took place around 4 am. "There was some electricity issue in the night and an air-conditioner of one of the rooms on the second floor was tripping again and again. When the occupant approached the staff with this issue, they switched on the AC which led to a minor short circuit that triggered the blaze. Our staff used the fire extinguisher to douse the blaze. "We have shifted the occupants to another hotel. We are running this hotel for the past 20 years and nothing like this has happened before. The hotel comprises 23 rooms," Kapoor said. On May 13, at least 27 people were burnt or asphyxiated after a roaring fire engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.

