cargo-partner plans to expand operations in India, strengthen position in logistics market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:04 IST
Logistics firm cargo-partner on Thursday said it plans to expand operations in the country and strengthen its position in the logistics market.

The company announced the opening of its new office in Chandigarh, which it said is a strategically important location for cargo-partner.

''The city is the capital of two states and an access point for multiple markets and has a highly fragmented and unorganised logistics landscape. The company with its sophisticated supply chain management platform intends to support thousands of small businesses in streamlining their logistics operations to save time and costs,'' it said in a statement.

Addressing these challenges, cargo-partner's foray into the market will contribute to making Chandigarh a logistically strong economy.

''We want to offer reliable, door-to-door solutions to our customers while doing our part to build a better logistics space in India. This is a critical milestone for cargo-partner, as we’ve long been laser-focused on strengthening our network across the Indian Subcontinent,'' Shravan Gautam, Regional Sales Manager (North and East India), cargo-partner said.

Headquartered in Austria, cargo-partner has a global network with more than 140 offices in over 40 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

