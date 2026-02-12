Two Himachal men held with 15 kg charas at Chandigarh railway station

Two men from Himachal Pradesh have been arrested with 15 kilograms of charas here, police said on Thursday. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Haryana, arrested the two accused, identified as Rahul (24) and Ramzan (24), at Chandigarh Railway Station. Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal lauded the GRP Chandigarh team and stated that Haryana Police is firmly working under a ''zero tolerance'' policy against drug trafficking. Superintendent of Police, GRP, Nitika Gehlot, said that during a special checking drive conducted at Chandigarh Railway Station as part of heightened security and vigilance measures, a team led by SHO Inspector Urmila Devi, comprising Sub-Inspector Satyabeer Singh, Head Constable Manjeet Singh, and other police personnel, intercepted two youths on suspicion. ''Upon conducting a lawful search, 31 packets of charas were recovered from their trolley bags, weighing a total of 15 kg and 84 grams,'' she said, as per an official statement. Since the recovered contraband falls under the category of ''commercial quantity,'' a case has been registered against both accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Police Station GRP Chandigarh. She further stated that GRP Chandigarh is conducting an in-depth investigation into the backward and forward linkages of the accused to identify the main suppliers and other individuals connected with the network. The objective is to expose the entire drug trafficking syndicate and ensure strict legal action against all those involved, she said. Gehlot made it clear that no criminal involved in the illicit drug trade will be spared. Special search operations within railway premises will continue in the future to effectively curb drug trafficking and ensure the safety and security of passengers, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)