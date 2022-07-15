K2V2 Technologies Launches 'BeyondWalls', an integrated PropTech ecosystem for Real Estate in India

BeyondWalls, a tech-driven platform that aims to be India's one-stop trusted and transparent PropTech ecosystem has been launched today. BeyondWalls enables collaboration between Developers and Channel Partners with a view to providing a seamless end-to-end offering for homebuyers.

Backed by Aurum Proptech (earlier known as Majesco), a publicly listed tech firm, and powered by a 300-member team of K2V2 Technologies, BeyondWalls is geared to become India's answer to creating an evolved and elevated experience for the entire real-estate value chain.

BeyondWalls helps Developers gain sales velocity during project launches by outsourcing or augmenting their sales team and targeting the right set of Homebuyers. The firm also offers curated services across the value chain- right from market intelligence that can effectively shape product design, to ensuring continued homebuyer engagement. BeyondWalls has a tech-enabled aggregation platform for Channel Partners (CPs) which helps digitally transform their unorganized businesses and provides them with real-time access to project information and market insights. BeyondWalls also integrates with Sell.Do CRM, an award-winning integrated technology solution designed exclusively for Real Estate.

The firm has been operational in the Pune market for the past 6 months. During this period, they have successfully sold over 1500 units of inventory across 20 projects and 2 townships in Pune and onboarded 3000+ Channel Partners. Post its success in Pune, BeyondWalls has ambitious plans to expand to major markets like Mumbai and Bengaluru and sell over 5000 units of inventory in FY 2022-23. The team also plans to onboard over 15000 CPs on their platform.

''Real Estate in India, a multi-billion-dollar asset class, is gradually opening up to technology-led transformation. PropTech will be the key to scaling the distribution network in the current unorganized market. We conceptualized BeyondWalls to bridge the gap between Homebuyers, Developers & Channel Partners. With our unique tech platform, we will be able to scale the distribution much faster than the competing players in the market, '' said Vikram Kotnis, Exec. Chairman and MD, BeyondWalls.

Ashish Deora, Founder, and CEO of Aurum Ventures, said, ''Real estate developers are now turning towards technology solutions and services to streamline their processes and innovate offerings to create enhanced customer experiences.K2V2 Technologies holds a substantial market share in real estate CRM, sales automation, and marketing. We believe BeyondWalls will add the most significant milestone to the growth journey of K2V2 Technologies.'' About K2V2 Technologies Founded by Vikram Kotnis, Ketan Sabnis, and Vinayak Katkar, K2V2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Software Technology and Services company headquartered in Pune, India. Backed by Aurum Proptech (earlier known as Majesco), a publicly listed tech firm, and powered by a 300-member expert team, K2V2 Technologies is a winner of multiple PropTech awards. K2V2 Technologies offers integrated solutions like BeyondWalls & Sell.Do to Developers, Channel Partners and Homebuyers to create evolved and elevated experiences for the entire real-estate value chain.

