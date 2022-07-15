StepSetGo partners with Symbo for Health Insurance to give 'Big Wins' on meeting your Fitness Goals!

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV): StepSetGo (SSG), the award-winning health and fitness industry disruptor, gives you one more reason to keep walking and staying fit. In partnership with Symbo Insurance, a leading insurtech firm, SSG has launched unique, budget-friendly health insurance, titled, SSG Health Insurance on its app. The SSG app users can avail of special redemptions on the app, based on their fitness activities. There are numerous benefits for all users to the plan. Along with a sum insured option of 3 Lakhs and 5 Lakhs, this health insurance covers pre and post-hospitalization costs as well as a 95 per cent claims settlement rate with 20 per cent lower premiums as compared to the market average. Users can choose between two insurance covers to make the already minimal charge of the insurance even more affordable. In order to initiate the process, the users have to procure the insurance through the SSG app, participate in the specially curated "Walk Challenges" and stand a chance to avail benefits by achieving the challenge goals.

Commenting on the launch, Shivjeet Ghatge, CEO and Co-Founder, StepSetGo, said, "The launch of Insurance on our app is a game-changer for the fitness industry. SSG Health package links our users' fitness goals with incentives, we can achieve two objectives. The first is the availability of affordable insurance for our users which is essential in ensuring that they have access to critical care when required. The second is further incentivizing our users to follow a healthy lifestyle and empowering the community with a further inclination for well-being." These incentives are awarded as monthly reward points and can be claimed by meeting their step goals in the app. For example, any user who completes 60,000 steps in a month (an average of 2000 steps daily) can avail of the benefits of the app against the reward points. To get the highest reward points up to 25 per cent of the cost, the user must complete 4,50,000 steps per month (15,000 daily steps on average). Users can also keep track of the total steps completed and how much they have claimed. This will further motivate them to stay consistent as they can see how far they have come.

Adrit Raha, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of Symbol said, "We have relentlessly strived towards changing the way insurance is consumed in India. With this collaboration, we have taken a step towards encouraging a healthy lifestyle along with the benefits of health insurance. This will bring in an agile and seamless ecosystem for users to get their insurance with a chance of redeeming their claims in a holistically healthy way. We are aiming to further enhance the embedded insurance adoption amongst people by offering insurance on innovative and small-ticket products (pocket insurance / Bite-sized) ." By leveraging technology to facilitate healthcare security, StepSetGo aims to drive a fitness revolution by reducing medical costs for its users and providing incentives for leading a healthier lifestyle. StepSetGo is a health and fitness app that uses social interaction, and gamification to promote healthy habits and make every citizen fitter. Winners of the 'Digital India Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovate Challenge 2020' in the health category, StepSetGo is one of the fastest-growing fitness startups in India and has had close to 10 million downloads since its official launch in January. It is a health and fitness company that rewards its users for each step they take once you're onboarded on their platform. You claim coins for hitting goals, such as being active. Claim enough coins and redeem them on your favorite brands.

Symbo is an insurtech company that enables customers to purchase insurance from their favorite brands, apps and insurers digitally. Their product embeds seamlessly into any brand's purchase journey and enables them to sell insurance within weeks. With Symbo's comprehensive protection plans, customers can insure the products they are buying. Symbo has over 2 million end customers with 30+ insurance partners and 30+ insurance products and more than 100 product integrations. Some partners of Symbo are Max Bupa life insurance, HDFC life, TATA AIG, and Reliance general insurance. They have 1,00,000 agents giving out the best services.

