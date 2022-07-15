Knowledge Portal for Khadi inaugurated to provide design directions to Khadi institutions

The Knowledge Portal for Khadi is a platform developed by the Center of Excellence for Khadi to provide design directions to the Khadi institutions. The portal was inaugurated by Ms Preeta Verma, CEO-KVIC, on 14th July 2022. The Center of Excellence for Khadi has been set up by KVIC, Ministry of MSME at NIFT, to support Khadi Institutions.

Knowledge Port for Khadi attempts to disseminate design knowledge to a broader section of Khadi Institutions. The portal intends to create design intervention by simplifying the trends specially suitable for Khadi. Four stories/design directions have been conceptualised and presented in Volume I. Each story has a key theme, colour palette, and directions for woven designs, prints, textures, and surfaces. Every story has been separated into two segments - Home and Apparel. Besides the themes, the portal also provides size charts, silhouette boards, buttons and closures, seams and finishes for both home and apparel.

The information will be updated twice a year to provide directions according to the seasons and trends. It is envisaged that the information will be of value to not only Khadi institutions but also to organisations providing support to develop apparel, home products, and packaging for Khadi. The textiles showed in the portal as direction have been specially woven using varied thicknesses of Khadi yarns to explore possibilities of creating textures and structures for home and apparel.

The portal will be hosted on the website of the Center of Excellence for Khadi and can be accessed on www.coek.in

(With Inputs from PIB)