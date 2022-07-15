Vietjet flights to connect 5 Indian cities to Vietnam this year

Vietnamese carrier Vietjet on Friday said its flight services will connect five Indian cities to Vietnam by early November this year.

At present, Mumbai and Delhi are part of the southeast Asian airline's international network.

Vietjet has been flying into India since December 2019 when it launched services to Delhi from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The services were discontinued after India suspended all commercial international passenger flight operations in late March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Indian government lifted the ban on March 27 this year, Vietjet announced the resumption of operations along with the expansion of its services between the two countries.

''We launched services to Mumbai in June with an Airbus A320 within three months of resuming flights to Delhi. And within a month of that, we upgraded the aircraft to 214-seater A321 from 180-seater A320. This is a very positive sign of demand growth,'' Jay Lingeswara, Director Commercial, VietJet, said at an event here.

Vietjet has received a very good response from customers and that has given it the confidence to further expand its services from India, he said.

''By early November, we will have five Indian cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad -- connected with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, and Da Nang in Vietnam,'' Lingeswara said.

VietJet also said it plans to introduce services on the Mumbai-Da Nang route from September.

Earlier, the airline already announced services from Mumbai and New Delhi to Phu Quoc islands from September 9.

The airline's services from Bengaluru are scheduled to commence in early November.

Vietnam has lifted the arrival regulations related to Covid-19 and travelers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in Vietnam. The S-shaped country is more than ready to welcome international travelers to visit and explore its magnificent scenery, the airline said.

''When we mount the flights, that is our investment. We can't get things coming in immediately. So, it is not just investment but also the commitment that Vietjet has made to the market,'' Lingeswara added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)