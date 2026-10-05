Soccer-Canada boss Marsch calls for severe punishment for Man City

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 03:38 IST
Soccer-Canada boss Marsch calls for severe punishment for Man City

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has called for Manchester City to be punished ​severely over breaches of Premier League financial rules, ​saying his experience managing against the club left ‌him ​convinced there were inconsistencies in the way it operated. City were found guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules over nine seasons from 2009-10 to 2017-18, with the ‌league alleging the club used "sham" commercial contracts to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than 900 million pounds ($1.19 billion).

The club has denied wrongdoing, saying the verdict contained material errors of law, principle and fact, and filed an appeal on Thursday against ‌the independent commission ruling. Marsch, who managed Leeds United from 2022 to 2023, said the disparity between the clubs had been ‌apparent to him during his time in England.

"I think Man City should be punished severely. I think they should have to go down, and by the way, everyone knew about it. Everyone knew," Marsch told the Guardian in an interview published on Sunday. Marsch also pointed to the 2022 summer transfer ⁠window, when ​Leeds sold Raphinha to Barcelona ⁠and Kalvin Phillips to City, while both clubs reported making money.

"That summer (2022), us and Man City were the only teams that said we made money. ⁠For us, we did make money, because we sold Raphinha, we sold Kalvin Phillips. We had a lot left over from what we ​bought," he said. "At the time, we weren't in a position financially to not save. Our ownership didn't have ⁠deep pockets. Whereas when Man City says this, I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me? Is this some kind of joke?'"

The American coach was also sceptical ⁠about ​City's signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund that summer. "When they said they got Erling Haaland for £52m, it's like: 'Yeah, OK, sure!' So, I knew there were inconsistencies in it, but what can you do? You just put your arms in ⁠the air and go, 'This is football'," Marsch said.

Reuters has contacted Manchester City for comment on Marsch's remarks. City's appeal will be ⁠heard privately by an independent ⁠three-member board.

Potential sanctions include fines, points deductions and other sporting penalties, with relegation or the removal of titles also discussed as possible outcomes. It remains unclear whether any sanctions would be ‌imposed before the ‌appeal is decided. ($1 = 0.7554 pounds)

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026