Italian risk spread at one-month high as traders assess political risk

The premium Italy's government pays to borrow compared with Germany touched a new one-month high on Friday as investors sought clues on what happens next after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation was rejected overnight. Italy might need early elections to overcome a political impasse, government officials said on Friday, after Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation in the wake of a mutiny by a coalition partner.

President Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation on Thursday and asked him to address parliament next week to get a clearer picture of the political situation. On Friday, euro zone bond yields dropped across the board after steep rises a day earlier, but Italian government bonds underperformed their peers.

The turmoil comes at a challenging time for Italy, where borrowing costs have risen sharply as the European Central Bank (ECB) starts tightening monetary policy. The 10-year government bond yield was down 2.5 basis points (bps) at 3.34%, after hitting its highest since end-June at 3.5% on Thursday.

The closely watched spread over Germany briefly widened to 229 bps, a new one-month peak, having closed Thursday at 207 bps after a sharp late trading rally. It later tightened to 222 bps, still far above a 203 bps low on Wednesday before politics came into focus.

"I think (the overnight developments) just leaves Italy in a no-man's land for the time being," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London. "As I see it Draghi is going to address parliament on Wednesday, that could involve a new confidence vote, but not necessarily. Until then we have uncertainty, essentially."

"People will refrain from buying Italy for the near-term. That probably pushes us wider into next Thursday," McCallum added. The risk of a government collapse also comes just before the ECB is expected to give details on its new anti-fragmentation tool to contain an "unwarranted" divergence between German borrowing costs and those of highly indebted member states like Italy at its meeting next Thursday.

"The ECB will really struggle to deploy an anti-fragmentation tool in Italy if there is widening on the back of political uncertainty," said Rohan Khanna, strategist at U.S. "Any enthusiasm that could have manifested from a well-designed anti-fragmentation tool gets short-circuited to some extent because of the flare-up of political uncertainty."

If the ultimate result is snap elections, ING analysts expect the yield spread could widen to 260 bps. In Germany, the 10-year yield, benchmark for the euro area, was down 6 bps to 1.116%, having fallen more than 10 bps in earlier trade to 1.071%, the lowest since May 31.

Yields fell as investors reduced some additional bets on ECB rate hikes this year priced in on Thursday. Traders are now pricing in a 40% chance of a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike at next week's ECB meeting and 160 bps of hikes by year-end, down from more than 50% and 165 bps respectively on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data. The ECB has signalled a 25 bps move for next week.

The declines follows a reduction of bets on a 100 bps July move from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

