Left Menu

Karnataka Bank signs MoU with JCB India

The bank is providing various finance schemes for purchase of machineries and equipment to customers with attractive rate of interest and speedy sanction of loans through digital platform. Karnataka Bank is strongly committed to provide attractive finance schemes through collaborations of this kind, Mahabaleshwara said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 09:56 IST
Karnataka Bank signs MoU with JCB India
  • Country:
  • India

The city-headquartered Karnataka Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JCB India Limited, a manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment in India. Under the agreement, JCB will be nominating Karnataka Bank as its 'preferred financier' wherein individuals, contractors, companies and partnership firms can avail loans from the bank at competitive interest rates for purchasing a wide range of equipment from the product line of JCB India Limited, a bank press release here said. The tie-up arrangement with JCB India is expected to boost the lending avenues under the bank's MSME portfolio.

Speaking after signing the MoU on Friday, the bank CEO and managing director M S Mahabaleshwara said the bank is at the forefront of financing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in line with its focus on credit growth.

He said the bank is delighted to have signed the MoU with JCB as they mirror similar values of excellence, integrity and sustainable development. The bank is providing various finance schemes for purchase of machineries and equipment to customers with attractive rate of interest and speedy sanction of loans through digital platform. Karnataka Bank is strongly committed to provide attractive finance schemes through collaborations of this kind, Mahabaleshwara said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022