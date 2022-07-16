Left Menu

Train service for passengers to Tripura, parts of NE to resume from July 22

Train service for passengers to Tripura and parts of the North East, suspended for more than two months due to the massive landslides in the Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam, is scheduled to resume from July 22, a Railway official said on Saturday.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:02 IST
Train service for passengers to Tripura and parts of the North East, suspended for more than two months due to the massive landslides in the Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam, is scheduled to resume from July 22, a Railway official said on Saturday. On the first day Kanchanjunga Express will leave Sealdah station in Kolkata for Agartala. The down train service will begin its journey on July 23, the following day, Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer Sabyasachi Dey said. The Deoghar Express will also leave Agartala on July 23 and New Delhi-Agartala Tejas Express is scheduled to resume service from July 26, Dey told PTI. “The NFR has announced resumption of train service to Tripura and other parts of the North East from July 22. All the long distance trains will resume operation gradually,” he said.

The devastating landslides, triggered by unprecedented downpour on May 14 had completely snapped railway links and caused extensive damage to an 83 km-long train track spread across several stations. Train services through Lumding-Badarpur section were thrown out of gear in Cachar in Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram. “The badly damaged railway track has been cleared in Assam's North Cachar Hill by the NFR authority on a war footing. Goods train service began between the Lumding-Badarpur section on July 12. Now passenger train service will resume from July 22,” he said.

The NFR has not cancelled any tickets booked two or three months ago. “The ticket holders can take the journey as usual and people are allowed to book tickets from today,'' he added.

