Punjab CM gives nod to state disaster mitigation fund

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given his nod to constitute a fund aimed at tackling any unforeseen natural disaster effectively, an official statement said on Saturday.

The statement quoting the CM said the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) has been constituted under section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act 2005. With this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched, Mann said, expressing hope that these measures will help the state in coping with and mitigating natural calamities.

The fund has been constituted on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. The state's share in the SDMF from 2021 to 2026 will be 25 percent while the Central share will be 75 percent, said Mann.

The chief minister said a total sum of Rs 729.60 crore will be available in the SDMF from 2021 to 2026, which will be instrumental in further augmenting the preparedness of the state for any sort of natural disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)