Left Menu

Road accident in Rampur leaves five dead

Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said the accident took place on Saturday night when the truck coming from Moradabad side collided with the bus coming from Shahjahanpur side.The head-on collision took place at a bypass in the Civil Lines area of the district, in which five people died on the spot, while 22 others were seriously injured.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:00 IST
Road accident in Rampur leaves five dead
  • Country:
  • India

A bus collided head-on with a truck here, leaving five people dead and 22 others seriously injured, police said on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said the accident took place on Saturday night when the truck coming from Moradabad side collided with the bus coming from Shahjahanpur side.

''The head-on collision took place at a bypass in the Civil Lines area of the district, in which five people died on the spot, while 22 others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital,'' he said, and added that bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials that the injured be provided with proper treatment.

PTI CORR NAV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
2
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022