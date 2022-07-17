Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning.
Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh.
The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median. Though the local people rushed them to hospital, they died on the way, sources said.
Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Highway 66
- Udupi
- Manipal
- Murudeshwar
- Kambadakone
- Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Admissions Open for International Medical Degree from Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine
Manipal Hospital Sarjapur organized a Neighborhood Connect Program 'Empower Together' emphasizing on new innovations in the treatment of women's health issues
Manipal Hospital Sarjapur organized a Neighborhood Connect Program 'Empower Together' emphasizing on new innovations in the treatment of women's health issues
Karnataka: Schools, colleges closed in Udupi, other districts amid heavy rains
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje visits sea erosion-hit areas in Udupi