Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka

Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning.

Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median. Though the local people rushed them to hospital, they died on the way, sources said.

Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.

