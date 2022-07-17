Left Menu

Air India Express' Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell observed in cabin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:27 IST
Air India Express' Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell observed in cabin
Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.

The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, officials noted.

In another incident, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.

