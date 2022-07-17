Left Menu

Man held for stealing bag containing gold, silver ornaments from couple at Old Delhi Railway station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:11 IST
Man held for stealing bag containing gold, silver ornaments from couple at Old Delhi Railway station
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs six lakhs from a couple who were sitting inside the waiting hall of the old Delhi Railway Station here, police said on Sunday. The police said the accused, identified as Lahori Gate-resident Mohd Anas, is a drug addict and committed the robbery to by narcotics.

On July 14, Rehana Banu along with her husband Mubbashir Ahmed, residents of Bhuj in Gujarat, came at Old Delhi Railway Station from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal by Mahananda Express Train, police said. They decided to wait in the air-conditioned waiting room at the Old Delhi Railway Station as they had to board another train to Bhuj, police said.

''While she was waiting along with her husband, she noticed that one of her trolley bag containing ornaments, including, one gold necklace, two gold bangles, one gold nose ring, one gold chain, one gold maang tikka, one gold ring, five silver rings and clothes was stolen,'' said a senior police officer.

Thereafter, she lodged an e-FIR at Old Delhi Railway Station, he said.

As part of the investigation, footage from CCTV cameras near the spot and adjoining areas were thoroughly analyzed, suspects were interrogated and local informers were activated, police said. The team worked relentlessly and on a secret tip-off received, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended, said Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways).

''On sustained interrogation, Anas disclosed that he often visited Delhi station and entered the waiting room pretending to be a passenger,'' the officer said. The trolley bag, including gold and silver ornaments, have been recovered from his possession, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

