Left Menu

Goods train derails in Gujarat, no casualty; rail traffic affected on route

PTI | Dahod | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:24 IST
Goods train derails in Gujarat, no casualty; rail traffic affected on route
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen wagons of a goods train derailed in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday blocking the route, following which 29 trains were diverted and one was cancelled so far, Western Railway officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda railway stations after midnight when the train was heading towards Vadodara in Gujarat from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

''Sixteen wagons of the goods train derailed on both the up and down lines at 12.48 am between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda up line,'' the Western Railway's Vadodara division spokesperson Khemraj Meena said. ''The derailment obstructed the up and down lines. An accident relief team from Ratlam reached the site at 5.30 am and work was underway on a war-footing to clear the track. Trains on the route are being diverted,'' he said.

According to railway sources, sparks were seen between some coaches of the goods train near Mangal Mahudi and its station master noticed some rear parts of the train missing. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022