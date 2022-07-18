Goods train derails in Gujarat, no casualty; rail traffic affected on route

Sixteen wagons of a goods train derailed in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday blocking the route, following which 29 trains were diverted and one was cancelled so far, Western Railway officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda railway stations after midnight when the train was heading towards Vadodara in Gujarat from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

''Sixteen wagons of the goods train derailed on both the up and down lines at 12.48 am between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda up line,'' the Western Railway's Vadodara division spokesperson Khemraj Meena said. ''The derailment obstructed the up and down lines. An accident relief team from Ratlam reached the site at 5.30 am and work was underway on a war-footing to clear the track. Trains on the route are being diverted,'' he said.

According to railway sources, sparks were seen between some coaches of the goods train near Mangal Mahudi and its station master noticed some rear parts of the train missing. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

