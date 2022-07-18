Left Menu

Kerala opposes 5 percent GST on pre-packed, labeled food items: Minister tells Assembly

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:42 IST
Kerala opposes 5 percent GST on pre-packed, labeled food items: Minister tells Assembly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has conveyed its strong opposition to the 5 percent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like flour, paneer and curd, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in the state assembly on Monday.

He was answering queries in the House with regard to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Kerala, in the GST Council meetings, has taken a consistent stand that the earlier higher tax on luxury items should be brought back and there should not be any taxes which affect the common man.

However, no decision has been taken regarding that, he said.

Now on the 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items, Kerala has strongly conveyed to the Centre its opposition to the same, the minister said.

We had sought a clarification regarding that and a clarification was issued by the Centre, he said Now based on it we will write to the Centre that a stand which affects the common man should not be taken, the minister told the House.

From July 18, customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer and curd, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000, in accordance with a GST Council decision.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Sunday said single packages of food items like cereals, pulses and flour weighing up to 25 kg will be considered as 'prepackaged and labelled', and liable to five per cent GST from July 18.

It also clarified that if retail shopkeeper supplies in loose quantity the item bought from a manufacturer or a distributor in a 25-kg pack, such sale to consumers will not attract GST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022