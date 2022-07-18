Movement of trains affected due to agitation by villagers in Abohar
At least three trains on the North Western Railway section have been affected due to a villagers' agitation at Abohar in Punjab on Monday, a spokesperson said.
Rail traffic has been hit due to the agitation at the 44/C level-crossing gate in Abohar, the spokesperson said.
The Haridwar-Sri Ganganagar train running on Monday has been diverted from the Hanumangarh-Bathinda route.
Similarly, the Sri Ganganagar-Delhi train is being operated via the Hanumangarh-Bathinda route.
At the same time, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner train is being operated via the Hanumangarh-Sri Ganganagar route.
