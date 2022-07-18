CESL signs pact with Three Wheels United for procurement of 70,000 electric three-wheelers

State-owned Convergence Energy Services has tied up with fintech firm specialised in electric vehicle finance Three Wheels United for procurement of 70,000 electric three-wheelers in next five years.

Convergence Energy Services (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Three Wheels United (TWU) in this regard.

CESL will procure 70,000 electric three-wheelers (E3Ws) to be deployed in multiple phases across India over a period of 5 years, a company statement said.

The initial procurement of these E3Ws by Three Wheels United, averagely priced at Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh for passenger and cargo categories respectively, will be for deployment in Bengaluru and Delhi.

As demand in other cities picks up, TWU will expand to those areas as well, the statement said.

''We also hope that partnerships such as these create the precedence needed in the country for the entry of mainline financing in last-mile connectivity,'' Mahua Acharya, MD, and CEO, CESL said.

As per the agreement, TWU will procure the vehicles in multiple lots – varying from 100 to 20,000 units – to complete the entire process outlined in the MoU by 2027.

Vehicles will receive subsidies from the FAME II program administered by the Ministry of Heavy Industries to the extent eligible.

This arrangement comes as a result of the 100,000-vehicle tender managed by CESL in response to a notification in the Gazette of India to aggregate demand for electric three wheelers.

''This partnership further strengthens our commitment towards eradicating barriers to mass adoption of EVs in India,'' Cedrick Tandong, Co-founder & CEO, TWU said.

Under this partnership, the CESL will aggregate high quality demand for electric three wheelers from multiple cities across India by catalyzing the market through proactive outreach and awareness creation around electric mobility.

This will be in addition to the demand that CESL has already received from various cities across the country.

