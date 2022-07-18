Left Menu

MP bus accident: PM announces Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

At least 13 passengers were killed after their bus heading towards Maharashtra fell into the Narmada river in Dhar district on Monday, officials said. The deceased included four women and a child, they said.

''An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The injured would be given Rs 50,000, he said.

