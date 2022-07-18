HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over Madhya Pradesh bus accident

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed sadness over a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh and said the injured are being given prompt treatment by the local administration.At least 12 passengers were killed after their Maharashtra-bound bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district on Monday.The bus accident in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh is extremely saddening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed sadness over a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh and said the injured are being given prompt treatment by the local administration.

At least 12 passengers were killed after their Maharashtra-bound bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday.

''The bus accident in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh is extremely saddening. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. The injured are being given prompt treatment by the local administration. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people. It broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No 3 (Agra-Mumbai Road) near Khalghat, situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, an official said.

