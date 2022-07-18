Euro zone bond yields rise on improving risk sentiment, Italy in focus

Euro zone borrowing costs rose sharply on Monday on improving risk appetite as investors scaled back expectations of outsized interest rate hikes in the euro area and the United States, while political turmoil in Rome weighed on Italian bonds. Caution ahead of this week's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting kept bond markets in a defensive mood, with Italy still in the spotlight.

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation last week after one of the parties in his broad coalition, the 5-Star Movement, refused to back the government in a parliamentary confidence vote. President Sergio Mattarella rejected his resignation, however, and asked Draghi to address parliament this week, in the hope that he can find a consensus to stave off early elections.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 12 basis points (bps) to as high as 3.49%, briefly pushing the closely watched spread over German Bund yields to its widest level in over a month at around 235 bps. At 1045 GMT, the spread was just 3 bps wider at around 225 bps.

"The spread is pretty static given clearly that the risk of an early election has increased over the weekend," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "Part of that is that the hatches are battened down ahead of the anti-fragmentation tool announcement from the ECB," McGuire added, saying it was difficult to short Italian bonds now given the lack of clarity ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

The ECB is expected to announce details of this new tool aimed at containing stress in bond markets as it looks to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years. It has flagged a 25 bps rate hike and money markets price in around a 35% chance of an outsized 50 bps move, down from around 40% on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

The repricing of ECB expectations, and the dampening of expectations of a larger 100 bps hike from the Federal Reserve later this month helped riskier assets such as equities and weighed on euro zone bonds, analysts said. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up 9.5 basis points at 1.217%, pulling away from seven-week lows hit on Friday.

"We've had a positive tone in terms of equities as the market looks at future policy decisions from the Fed and the ECB a little bit more constructively and priced out near-term tightening," McGuire said. Even so, markets are still pricing in around 160 bps of tightening from the ECB by year-end, implying that a hike of at least 50 bps could come at one or more of the ECB's next four meetings.

