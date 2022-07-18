Goldman Sachs profit drops in second quarter

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday reported a drop in second-quarter profit as dealmaking slumped, weakening the Wall Street giant's investment banking business.

The bank reported a profit of $2.8 billion, or $7.73 per share, for the quarter that ended June 30 compared to $5.3 billion, or $15.02 per share, a year earlier.

