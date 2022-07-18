Monkeypox: Special monitoring in Dakshina Kannada dist

Special monitoring is being done in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district in view of the confirmation that a man from Kerala, who landed at the airport here on July 13 has contracted monkeypox, official sources said.

The passenger, a native of Kannur in Kerala who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, is now undergoing treatment at the government medical college at Pariyaram in the Kannur district.

As a precautionary measure in DK, a ward with 10 beds is kept reserved in the government Wenlock hospital here for monkeypox patients. All the passengers arriving from overseas are being subjected to medical tests.

District surveillance officer Dr. Jagadish said no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Dakshina Kannada so far. Screening is being done at the airport as a precaution. The chances of fast spreading of the disease like COVID is very less, he said.

