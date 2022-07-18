Portal Indeed says job aspirants can now discover opportunities, create online resumes in Hindi

Employment portal Indeed on Monday said job aspirants can now search for jobs as well as create online resumes in Hindi on the platform.

Currently, the facility is available on Indeed's mobile website and mobile app versions, which account for a majority of the traffic, according to a release.

The launch of Hindi (segment) is the first in the series of regional language launches for Indeed in India as the company looks to strengthen its focus in the country and build products that democratise the job search experience for millions of Indians.

''The Indian labour force is very young and is growing and changing at an incredible rate. We've seen that the number of people visiting Indeed in India has more than doubled in two years. India is one of Indeed's largest markets and this traffic growth is a testament to people in India finding jobs online more than ever before,'' Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, said.

''Indeed is deeply committed to helping all people get jobs and investing in language support is critical to assisting all Indian job seekers to find the opportunities that are right for them,'' Kumar said.

The new update includes India-specific product features such as direct calls to the employer, where a job seeker can call the employer to express interest and learn more details about the job; resume auto-fill, which quickens the application and chatbots for easier discovery and job application.

Indeed cited one of its recent surveys that showed that the most significant barriers for lightly skilled workers such as food and other delivery personnel, drivers, and personal care services are lack of access to the job information (62 per cent) and not knowing English (32 per cent). PTI DRR SHW

