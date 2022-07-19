Left Menu

Qatar confirms Boeing MAX order lapsed, may buy more 777x

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 19-07-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 01:14 IST
Qatar confirms Boeing MAX order lapsed, may buy more 777x
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The head of Qatar Airways confirmed on Monday that a provisional deal to buy at least 25 Boeing 737 MAX planes had lapsed but added the airline could expand a separate order for larger 777x jets.

Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told reporters at the Farnborough Airshow that the memorandum of understanding for 25 737 MAX airplanes and options for 25 additional planes had expired, confirming a move that emerged in a court dispute with Airbus earlier this month.

Qatar Airways could, however, increase its existing firm order for the 777x widebody jet. "We could give them a larger order." Al Baker said, declining to discuss specifics of negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
3
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
4
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022