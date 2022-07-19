Left Menu

39 trains cancelled, 58 diverted in Gujarat as rail route affected after goods train derailment

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-07-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 11:46 IST
39 trains cancelled, 58 diverted in Gujarat as rail route affected after goods train derailment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-nine trains have been canceled and 58 others diverted in over 30 hours after a goods train derailed and blocked the route in Gujarat's Dahod district, the Western Railway said on Tuesday.

The canceled trains include some local ones, while those diverted are all express trains.

Sixteen wagons of the goods train to head towards Vadodara from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh had derailed between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda stations in Dahod at 12.48 am on Monday.

Eight of the wagons fell on the up line and as many on the down line, blocking the two routes, an official earlier said.

There was no casualty in the incident.

While the down line was fixed on Tuesday morning with a speed limitation of 20 kmph for trains, efforts were still on to clear the up line for the train movement to resume on the route, the Western Railway (WR) said in a statement. Till 9 am on Tuesday, 39 trains were canceled and 58 express trains diverted, it said.

Among the canceled trains were those which started on Monday and scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from Dahod, Vadodara, Mumbai, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Patna, the WR said.

Besides, 58 express trains have been diverted from Ratlam, Surat, Vadodara, Bhestan (near Surat), Chhayapuri (near Vadodara), Nagda, and Bhopal stations, it said.

''Work is underway on a war footing with the help of cranes and other equipment to restart the rail lines,'' the WR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022