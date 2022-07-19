DCM Shriram Q1 profit up 61 pc to Rs 253.96 cr

DCM Shriram Ltd on Tuesday reported a 61 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 253.96 crore for the quarter ended June on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 157.87 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,999.90 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,025.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Delhi-based DCM Shriram Ltd is into diversified business including manufacturing of chloro-vinyl, sugar, fertilisers and bioseeds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)