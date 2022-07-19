Left Menu

DCM Shriram Q1 profit up 61 pc to Rs 253.96 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:28 IST
DCM Shriram Q1 profit up 61 pc to Rs 253.96 cr
  • Country:
  • India

DCM Shriram Ltd on Tuesday reported a 61 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 253.96 crore for the quarter ended June on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 157.87 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,999.90 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,025.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Delhi-based DCM Shriram Ltd is into diversified business including manufacturing of chloro-vinyl, sugar, fertilisers and bioseeds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022