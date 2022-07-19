Left Menu

Guar gum futures ease on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:08 IST
Guar gum futures ease on low demand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 34 to Rs 9,344 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for August delivery declined by Rs 34 or 0.36 percent to Rs 9,344 per five quintals in 41,940 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022