Guar gum futures ease on low demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 34 to Rs 9,344 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for August delivery declined by Rs 34 or 0.36 percent to Rs 9,344 per five quintals in 41,940 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

