Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

Go Firsts Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags on Tuesday and both planes were grounded by aviation regulator DGCA, officials said.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said. Go Firsts Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:18 IST
Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags on Tuesday and both planes were grounded by aviation regulator DGCA, officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said. Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said. Go First's Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft's engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air. Go First did not respond to PTI's request for statement on this matter.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

