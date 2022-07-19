Allcargo Logistics appoints Kapil Mahajan as chief technology officer

Allcargo Logistics on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kapil Mahajan as its Global Chief Information and Technology Officer.

In this role, Mahajan will be responsible for driving the next phase of digitisation and technology transformation, innovation, data and product strategy across the group companies to generate sustainable value for the business, customers and key stakeholders, Allcargo Logistics said in a statement. With more than two decades of diversified global technology leadership consulting and delivery experience, he joins the company from Safexpress, where he served as Group CIO for over five years and led its digital transformation journey, it added. ''We are presently preparing to initiate the next phase of growth for our four core businesses -- international supply chain, CFS, Express Logistics and Contract logistics. ''As a key member of our leadership team, Kapil will lead our ambitious growth and expansion plans and add further momentum to our digital transformation journey,'' said VS Parthasarathy, Vice Chairman, Allcargo Logistics. Mahajan will spearhead the group's continued efforts to further bolster its customer delight and technology leadership propositions globally, he added. Mahajan has been working in IT leadership roles across industries, including core banking, oil and natural gas, aviation, telecom, financial services and logistics and supply chain industries. He has worked with the technology majors like IBM in senior leadership roles for fortune 500 clients across global markets, the company said. ''I am elated to join Allcargo Logistics and looking forward to shaping the transformation roadmap and strategy for the group globally to further position us as a customer-centric, agile and truly digital multinational logistics organisation with unparalleled service delivery capabilities,'' Mahajan commented on his appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)