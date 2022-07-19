Left Menu

DRDO has signed 1,464 technology transfer agreements with Indian companies till date: Govt

Till date, DRDO has entered into 1,464 ToT agreements with industries, the minister noted.In reply to another question, the minister said that the government is looking for collaboration with a foreign engine company for co-development and co-production of combat jet engines, which will have thrust higher than 80 kiloNewtons kNs, for Indias advanced medium combat aircraft.Indigenous capability already exists with the DRDO and Indian industries for design, development and manufacturing of 80kN combat jet engine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:37 IST
DRDO has signed 1,464 technology transfer agreements with Indian companies till date: Govt
Union Minister Ajay Bhatt (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed 1,464 'transfer of technology' agreements with Indian companies till date, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

The DRDO is working relentlessly for enhancing self-reliance in defence sector by providing home grown indigenous state-of-the-art defence technologies to industries, as a continuous process, he said in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

''The DRDO transfers indigenously developed defence technologies to Indian industries by signing the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology. Till date, DRDO has entered into 1,464 ToT agreements with industries,'' the minister noted.

In reply to another question, the minister said that the government is looking for collaboration with a foreign engine company for co-development and co-production of combat jet engines, which will have thrust higher than 80 kiloNewtons (kNs), for India's advanced medium combat aircraft.

Indigenous capability already exists with the DRDO and Indian industries for design, development and manufacturing of 80kN combat jet engine. He said the share of foreign procurement in the total defence procurement in 2021-22 was 36.25 per cent.

In 2020-21 and 2019-20, the share of foreign procurement was 36.40 per cent and 41.18 per cent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022