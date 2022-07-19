Two dead after inhaling toxic gases inside closed coal mine

Two men died on Tuesday after entering a closed coal mine and apparently inhaling toxic gases in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said.

Vikram Dhurve (32) and Rajesh (35) entered the mine at Harrai looking for coal but died of suffocation, said Shivpuri police station's in-charge Sanjeev Tripathi.

Their bodies would be sent for autopsy and police are conducting further probe, he added.

