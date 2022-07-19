Left Menu

Two dead after inhaling toxic gases inside closed coal mine

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:59 IST
Two dead after inhaling toxic gases inside closed coal mine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died on Tuesday after entering a closed coal mine and apparently inhaling toxic gases in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said.

Vikram Dhurve (32) and Rajesh (35) entered the mine at Harrai looking for coal but died of suffocation, said Shivpuri police station's in-charge Sanjeev Tripathi.

Their bodies would be sent for autopsy and police are conducting further probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022