Kia India crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales mark in less less then 3 years of commencing ops

Automaker Kia India on Tuesday said it has crossed the 5 lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market in less than three years of commencing operations in the country.

The company claimed that it has become the quickest carmaker in India to achieve the feat. Backed by the strong demand for 'Carens', the company said it secured its last one lakh sales in just four-and-a-half months.

Including exports, Kia India's cumulative dispatches have risen to 6,34,224 units.

With its strong performance in the Indian market, the company now contributes more than 6 percent to the global sales of Kia Corporation, the automaker stated.

''In the short three years in India, we have not only established ourselves as the trend leading and inspiring brand but have also led the adoption of new technologies,'' Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-Sik Sohn said in a statement.

India remains a priority market for India, and hence three out of five product offerings are not only manufactured locally but exported to different global markets as well, he added.

''Due to our focussed approach, we now contribute more than 6 percent to Kia's global sales. India is a country with immense potential, and we aim to continue contributing to the growth of manufacturing in India by continuously bringing in our world-class products and technologies,'' Sohn said.

The automaker said its mid-sized SUV Seltos continues to lead the company's overall sales.

The model added 59 percent to the company's total tally, followed by Sonet with more than 32 percent, it added.

Climbing the chart rapidly, Carens has contributed close to 6.5 percent to the company's domestic sales in just five months of its launch, the automaker said.

Kia said the Seltos maintains its stronghold in the mid-SUV segment, contributing more than 40 percent to the sales of vehicles in its category.

Similarly, the Sonet continues its healthy run in the compact SUV segment with a 15 percent share, it added.

Besides, both Carens and Carnival also continue to record robust sales, the automaker said.

The brand intends to grow its touch points from 339 to 400 across 225 cities by the end of this calendar year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)