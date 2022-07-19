Left Menu

HDFC sells shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:43 IST
HDFC sells shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold a portion of the shares of Ansal Housing which it had acquired by way of invocation after the housing construction company failed to pay its loan dues.

Details about HDFC's loan exposure to Ansal were not provided.

On June 16, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) had informed the exchanges about invocation of 50,00,000 shares of Ansal Housing Ltd, aggregating to 8.42 per cent of its share capital ''We now wish to inform that out of these invoked shares, the Corporation has sold 15,18,633 shares representing 2.56 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal...,'' HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

In a separate stock exchange filing, Ansal Housing said HDFC sold its shares through the open market on various dates starting from June 21, 2022.

Stock of HDFC closed at Rs 2,217.05 apiece on BSE, up by 0.57 per cent from its previous close. Ansal Housing scrip ended 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 6.90.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022