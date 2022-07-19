Auto sector to create at least 1 cr jobs for youth in 5-6 years: Chandrasekhar

The automobile sector in India will create at least one crore jobs for youth over the next 5-6 years, Minister of State for Skills and Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

While speaking at a memorandum of understanding signing between Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Automotive Skills Development Council, the minister said 40 per cent of the sector's research and development is done in India and with the increase in the use of electronics in automobiles, the country is expected to become the centre of gravity for the sector.

''Auto-sector in India represents a huge opportunity in the next 5-6 years. It is expected that we will create not less than 1 crore jobs for youth in another 5-6 years. It is a very fast-growing segment for our manufacturing economy,'' Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar also said that it is important to signal all manufacturing companies, be it mobile phones, laptops, etc to partner with National Skill Development Corporation and give training to youth to fulfil the Prime Minister's wish of making India a hub of skilled force for the world.

As part of the MoU, TKM plans to train 18,000 in automotive skills by 2024.

TKM country head and executive vice president of corporate affairs and governance, Vikram Gulati said the company has already trained 10,000 youth across the country.

''We have 56 training centres across 21 states where we have already provided skilling to 10,000 youth to date. Under the agreement with ASDC, we want to expand centres pan-India to train 18,000 youth by 2024. We are confident that we will be able to train more than this. We will expand centres in North East, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh,'' Gulati said.

