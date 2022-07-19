Left Menu

US$15M CERF funds allocated to response to food insecurity in Central African Republic

The 1 Million Next Level initiative is a continental programme and a successor of the 1 Million by 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:35 IST
US$15M CERF funds allocated to response to food insecurity in Central African Republic
“The allocation is a much-needed relief for thousands of people who are struggling to eat one meal a day”, the Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

The Central African Republic reports today one of the highest proportions of critically food-insecure people in the world, along with Yemen, South Sudan, and Afghanistan. 2.2 million people in the country do not have enough to eat, which represents 36 per cent of the population. A large part of this population lives in conflict-affected areas, where insecurity and displacement have reduced areas available for cultivation and hampered access to markets and fields. The impact of the war in Ukraine is further aggravating the situation, with the prices of basic food items projected to increase up to 70% by August.

It is in this context that the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Martin Griffiths, allocated US$15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) rapid response window for life-saving measures against food insecurity in the country. The CERF funds will help actors scale up comprehensive emergency assistance for 200,000 people in 10 sub-prefectures where food insecurity is most severe. A multi-sectoral approach combining food assistance, nutrition, health care, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and protection will maximise the impact of food security interventions and reduce people's use of negative coping mechanisms associated with food scarcity in a context of extreme deprivation.

"The allocation is a much-needed relief for thousands of people who are struggling to eat one meal a day", the Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, said. "Our priority is to save lives. This emergency response will help people feed themselves, resume farming, where possible, and treat malnutrition. It will also ensure that people have access to health care and clean water, two key requirements for adequate food intake", she added.

Six United Nations organizations will expand food distributions and cash transfers and improve livelihoods through the distribution of agricultural tools and seeds. Complementing these interventions, nutritional support will be scaled up to treat and prevent child malnutrition and provide families with severely malnourished children with access to safe drinking water, basic sanitation facilities and good hygiene practices essential for survival.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022