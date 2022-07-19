Left Menu

Ukraine raises yield of one-year domestic war bond

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:59 IST
Ukraine raises yield of one-year domestic war bond

Ukraine's finance ministry said on Tuesday it had raised the yield of the one-year domestic war bond to 14.0%, from 11.0% at the previous auction on July 12.

It said that 1.78 billion hryvnias ($60.85 million) had been raised by placing the bond on July 19, compared to 97.72 million hryvnias last week.

Ukraine's central bank, which had bought war bonds worth about 225 billion hryvnias to help the government finance budget needs following Russia's invasion, has urged the ministry for several months to raise yields to attract more market capital and lower reliance on the central bank. ($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022