Left Menu

Vedanta board approves second interim dividend for FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:09 IST
Vedanta board approves second interim dividend for FY23
  • Country:
  • India

Mining giant Vedanta on Tuesday said that its board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share for the current financial year.

The total payout would amount to Rs 7,250 crore.

''...the board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 has approved second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share i.e. 1,950 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 7,250 crore,'' Vedanta said in a BSE filing.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is July 27.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metal company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022