MCF shuts down phosphatic fertilizer plant

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) Ltd, a subsidiary of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, has shut its phosphatic fertilizer plant.

In its regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has shut down phosphatic fertilizer plant due to non-availability of raw material Phosphoric Acid.

''We shall inform you once we resume operations of the plant,'' it said.

In 2020-21 fiscal, the company had manufactured 3,53,607 tonne urea, 2,57,589 tonne of phosphatic fertilizers and 13,013 tonne of ammonium bi-carbonate.

